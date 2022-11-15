Slanted signs show 'the status quo must go' - Hamilton West by-election candidate

TOP candidate Naomi Pocock, drill in hand, next to one of her slanted hoardings.

You might have to tilt your head to get an idea of the policies of TOP Hamilton West by-election candidate Dr Naomi Pocock.

In an unconventional move, Pocock has hung her hoardings at a 22-degree angle in a metaphorical attempt to advertise her party’s desire to shift the status quo.

“The whole point is to attract attention and send a message about the balance of power and that the status quo must go,” Pocock said.

Bob Mason, the party’s campaign manager, was initially unsure the idea would fly.

“I had my reservations,” he said, but stressed that the party was fully supportive of candidates expressing their flair.

“We do encourage candidates to campaign in their own independent way,” Mason says.

“We really like this creative idea and are delighted that we have received such a positive response from the voters of Hamilton West.”

Pocock, who has stood for the party in the past – most recently in 2020 as the party’s Hamilton East candidate, said that the askew hoardings are symbolic of the change her party believes is required in New Zealand politics.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Naomi Pocock's askew hoarding seen next those of rivals contesting the Hamilton West by-election.

Pocock said that, for her, issues such as “affordable, quality homes” and ensuring “liveable cities” are built with climate change in mind are front and centre.

Pocock would like to see a Hamilton West in which a sense of belonging is afforded to all.

“We need to be building liveable cities that have a sense of community where we belong and know our neighbours.”

Voters could be wooed by expert lead policy, Pocock said. Examples, she says, include the party’s proposal to make the first $15,000 of income earned tax-free.

She is confident the party’s nonpartisan approach to policy will be a hit with voters in the electorate that has only ever been represented by National or Labour.

“If we keep voting the same, we’ll just get more of the same.”

In any case, her hoardings are certainly less of the same.