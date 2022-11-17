Megan Woods announces more than half a billion spend on housing infrastructure

Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced infrastructure funding for up to 16,600 new houses.

The Government has announced a $540 million plan to build pipes, roads and a cycle bridge which Housing Minister Megan Woods says should support the development of 16,600 new houses.

Woods made the announcement in Hamilton, the city set to benefit the most from the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund announcement.

Of the $539.8 million budgeted for road and water infrastructure improvements, Hamilton would receive $150.6 million of the spend.

For Hamilton, its funding would allow for the construction of water infrastructure including a new reservoir and pump station. Woods also confirmed it would fund a pedestrian and cycle bridge, to allow commuters to cross from the eastern suburbs into the city centre.

READ MORE:

* Government pumps $1.4 billion into Auckland, to prepare more land for housing

* Govt to spend $282m building 1260 more affordable homes in five Auckland suburbs

* Govt rule change could be a turning point for housing market



Woods said this funding would lead to 4000 new houses to be built within a 20-minute ride to the Hamilton CBD. This funding for the eastern suburbs comes as Hamilton faces an onslaught of political visits, with elections in the west.

Following the resignation of former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma, the Hamilton West by-election is set for December 10.

As well as green-lighting the major proposal from Hamilton City Council, Woods also confirmed funding for works in Auckland, Tauranga, Christchurch, Kawakawa, Pahiatua, Kaikohe, Upper Hutt, Waipukurau and the West Coast.

The Auckland suburbs of Mt Albert and Pt Chevalier were also expected to grow by 4000 houses as a result of this latest tranche of funding.

Woods said the Infrastructure Acceleration Found would pay $113.2 million to widen Carrington Road, making way for bus lanes and cycle options, as the area undergoes significant residential developments.

Thursday’s announcement included the biggest list of spending from the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, which was launched in March last year. Before this, Woods said just $916.3 million of the $3.8 billion package had been allocated.

The fund, operated by Kāinga Ora, was there for councils and developers to make bids funding bigs for infrastructure that would allow land to be developed at greater density.

Announcing Thursday’s decisions, Woods’ office called this an “infrastructure bonanza” – which included 13 projects in total.

The other projects funded on Thursday included: