Hate speech reforms drastically watered down

The Government has consulted on drastically watering down its hate speech reforms, Newsroom understands.

Proposed last year in response to the March 15 terror attack and the Royal Commission report that followed, the reforms were due to expand protections to women, religious groups and rainbow and disabled communities, among others.

As it stands, only hate speech on the basis of race, skin colour or national origin is prohibited.

The reforms were also going to increase the maximum sentence for hate speech and raise the legal threshold for what might be considered hate speech so that only a narrower band of violent and threatening expression would be banned.

The law currently forbids speech that is intended to "incite ill-will" against a group while the Government's proposals would have raised that bar to inciting "hatred".

However, Newsroom understands, the scope of the reforms is likely to be severely curtailed. Justice Minister Kiri Allan has discussed only adding religion to the list of protected grounds and making no further changes to hate speech law.

Last year's proposals would have banned threats of violence against many groups of people, like LGBT or disabled people.

The 2017 case of homophobic threats by Auckland pastor Logan Robertson, in which he said he was "not against [gay people] getting married as long as a bullet goes through their head the moment they kiss", was cited as the sort of language that would be prohibited.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kiri Allan has discussed only adding religion to the list of protected grounds and making no further changes to hate speech law.

Under the changes consulted on by Allan this year, that statement would still be legal.

A related programme to reform hate crimes, which are offences like assault or vandalism committed with a hateful motive, may be stalled, Newsroom also understands.

Hate crime reforms were another recommendation from the Royal Commission, which the Government accepted in principle in 2020.

A spokesperson for Allan declined to comment.