The government already has a youth crime policy - it works better too

National Party leader Christopher Luxon announces the party's policy to combat youth crime with boot camps for youth offenders. Video first published November 17 2022.

Voters of all stripes are being warned to beware what politicians are selling on remedies for crime as rhetoric and threats grow following the death of a dairy worker and days of protest by his shocked and fearful colleagues.

After the tragic killing of Janak Patel at Sandringham’s Rose Cottage Dairy on Wednesday, politicians have fielded blame, or stood shoulder to shoulder with dairy owners – depending on which side of the house they sit.

Since the killing, two men have been charged in connection to the incident, while on Monday dairy owners across the country closed their doors to demand tougher action on crime.

Dr Nick Munn, a senior lecturer of Philosophy at the University of Waikato, says that on an issue like crime on which “we all agree that we would prefer less crime, and in particular less violent crime to occur”, space for consensus should be ample.

“This is an issue where there is cross party agreement. Normally, that would allow for cross-party consensus building as to the appropriate actions to take to reduce violent crime,” he says.

Asked on Breakfast on Monday morning if her government was “pro-criminal”, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pushed back.

"The accusation that we are pro-criminal, I push back on - you will not find a decrease in any of the penalties in any of the criminal areas that we've been discussing today - we have not lessened, but increased the resources for police,” Ardern said.

These appeals to evidence, Munn says, often leave the public wanting.

“There is little Labour can do in response except appeal to the evidence and hope that this admittedly less exciting approach also gains coverage,” Munn says.

On Sunday National Party leader Christopher Luxon, was in Hamilton West, to attend a vigil cum protest with members of the small business and dairy community.

Only a week earlier, at a bellicose announcement made between car dealerships in Hamilton West, the National Party said it’d deal with serious youth offenders in a way that is less effective and more expensive than existing Government programmes.

The last time military style boot camps were attempted in New Zealand - under John Key’s National Government - the number of individuals in the programme who did reoffend stood at 86% after 12 months.

The National Party’s Hamilton West by-election candidate Tama Potaka, admitted in a debate hosted by Jack Tame on Q + A, that the last National Government’s attempt to reduce youth crime had only stopped “15%” of participants from re-offending.

The Government’s plan is to beef up existing providers for extra wraparound support to young offenders – and it claims to provide more spaces at less cost than the Opposition’s proposal.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Crime – and youth crime in particular – is top-of-mind for many business owners (file photo).

So what’s on offer?

The Better Pathways package includes $2.456 million for supporting families with children most at risk – the same group National’s policy would target - and provides funding for 132 additional family functional sessions, 75 further places on youth inclusion programmes and an extra 25 spaces in intensive mentoring programmes.

Crucially, recidivism rates, while seemingly high, have fallen while similar programmes have been in place.

Youth crime rates in the period between 2010/11 and 2020/21 have tumbled, with a 63% decrease in overall offending amongst those aged 14-16-years old, a Ministry of Justice report said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Boosting wraparound support services for at-risk youth is the Government’s plan, and existing programmes have had promising results (file photo).

The point of current interventions is to end up in a position where a family group conference (FGC) or court action isn’t required, and the need has dropped by 58% over the same period.

The National Party’s proposed policy is costed at $15 million annually and provides 60 places in young offender military academies, meaning the per-child amount equates to $250,000.

The Government’s recent $2.456m funding provides 232 places in interventions like training and mentoring schemes, making an average of $10,586 per child. By those numbers, a single place in one of the proposed military academies for young offenders could fund 23 places in standard preventive arrangements.

Tom Lee/Stuff Flanked by National’s police spokesperson, Mark Mitchell, left, Christopher Luxon, centre, delivers a youth crime policy announcement in Hamilton West alongside the party’s candidate, Tama Potaka, right, to contest the by-election there.

These sorts of “wraparound” services have been lambasted by Luxon as “kumbaya and a lot of mush”.

The police minister Chris Hipkins has said Luxon’s stance is “bizarre” – particularly given the opinion of the Opposition leader’s dissenting colleagues.

“It’s bizarre that Christopher Luxon is now insulting wraparound services. He was singing their praises just a few weeks ago... just days after he broke Erica Stanford’s heart with another U turn on ankle bracelets for young kids,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins himself is keen to identify the cost saving his government’s plan can produce.

Describing the work to reduce youth recidivism as “hard yakka”, he says that “around half of the most serious and repeat offenders that were identified are now back in education or training and almost third have not reoffended.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Minister for Police Chris Hipkins briefs media over new support to deal with youth crime, the Better Pathways Package.

Police interventions are also having an effect, according to the police minister.

“They’ve made hundreds of arrests and that’s starting to have an effect with the number of ramraids starting to come down. Over the last seven days the number of ramraids has dropped to eight nationwide,” he said last Monday.

Criticised by business owners as being a languid process, the installation of government-funded bollards and other preventive physical measures is ramping up.

Through the retail crime fund, established in May, “121 affected stores have contractors working with them, with 83 stores partially or fully completed,” Hipkins says.

In Hamilton, 16 stores are in the process of having measures installed.

Crime on the ballot

Labour’s candidate to contest the Hamilton West by-election, Georgie Dansey, says that holistic services that stop offending at the source are necessary.

“Wraparound services to stop kids getting into trouble in the first place is what actually makes a difference,” Dansey says.

Dansey, contesting a by-election in an electorate that is notorious for youth offending, says the Government’s Better Pathways programme is, “over twice as effective as National’s boot camps”.

TOM LEE/STUFF Georgie Dansey, Labour’s pick in the race to win the Hamilton West by-election says action to prevent youth crime has to be taken early on.

Despite the success, or lack thereof, of previous versions of military style boot-camps, National’s Potaka says: “We are absolutely confident that for this group of serious, repeat offenders, it will make a real difference. This policy has not been tried in its current form”.

While out on the hustings, Potaka says crime is overwhelmingly the primary concern of business owners in the electorate set to choose a new representative on December 10.

“The only thing the business owners I speak to every day in Hamilton see is an epidemic of crime and a government that’s sitting on its hands.”

“National won’t give up on those business owners and nor will we give up on the young people committing these crimes.”

Munn, the academic, says that by painting the government as the “cause” of offending, National is banking political capital for future elections.

“By painting Labour as the cause of these crimes (either through negligence or inaction), National hope to win the next election,” Munn says.

While there were reductions made to the seriousness and frequency of youth crimes committed by offenders who had been sentenced to stints in previous iterations of military style academies, it is the case that those offenders had still committed a serious offence prior.

Labour’s existing policy sees a reduction in overall offending, including cases that make it to court.

Either way, the writing is on the wall – the stoved-in front wall - that something has to be done about the recent spike in youth crime.