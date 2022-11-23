Finland PM Sanna Marin set for Auckland meeting with Jacinda Ardern

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin photographed in August 2022. She is headed for NZ on a short 3-day trip.

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin is coming to New Zealand, and will meet with Jacinda Ardern in Auckland.

The visit, from 29 November to 1 December, will be the first visit by a Finnish prime minister, and will be the first opportunity for the two prime ministers to meet in person.

“New Zealand and Finland are natural partners. We share similar approaches and views on many international issues, including the importance of the rule of law, multilateralism, sustainability, and free and open trade,” Ardern said in a statement.

Monique Ford/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about changes to hate speech legislation.

“We look forward to building our trade and investment relationship with Finland, utilising the opportunities presented by the conclusion of our free trade agreement with the European Union.

“The ongoing and active support of friends such as Finland is welcome as we move towards signing and ratifying the FTA as soon as possible.”

The FTA with the European Union was expected to increase exports there by up to $1.8 billion per year.

Marin made world headlines in August when photos of her partying were leaked online. She voluntarily took a drugs test, which she tested negative in, and argued that she had the right to party in her time off.

The Finnish PM will be accompanied on her trip to New Zealand by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari, and by a business delegation.