Simon Bridges in the running to lead incoming RNZ-TVNZ super broadcaster

The bill paving the way for the merger of TVNZ and RNZ received its first reading in Parliament on July 26.

Former National Party leader Simon Bridges is understood to be in the running to lead the merged state broadcaster, expected to form next year.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage has been searching for candidates to fill the board of directors for the proposed state mega-broadcaster, named Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM), created from a merger of Radio New Zealand and TVNZ.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also started its search for a chief executive to lead ANZPM. Bridges was in the running to join its board of directors, and could take the position of chairman.

Bridges, who is currently the chief executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce and a podcast presenter at Stuff, has been approached for comment.

Jason Dorday/Stuff

Two sources with knowledge of the appointment process have confirmed Bridges is in the running.

Their confirmation followed a report on Politik, which also cited two anonymous sources who said Bridges was in line to chair the board of ANZPM.

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson declined to comment.

Since leaving Parliament in May, Bridges has maintained a public profile through the Chamber of Commerce and media spots, including column writing for the Herald and NBR, as well as hosting a weekly chat show at Stuff called Generally Famous.

When he left politics, he said he was keen to get involved in “media” – and said he had a few companies approach him with offers. Before politics, he was a criminal lawyer working for Crown prosecutions. He was an MP for 14 years, starting in 2008.

It would not be out of the ordinary for this Labour Government to appoint a former National MP to a Government job. There have been prominent appointments of former National MPs, most notably Anne Tolley​ as the commission chair for the Tauranga Council.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson speaks with then-Westpac boss, now TVNZ boss Simon Power. (file photo)

The TVNZ board also hired a former National Government minister, Simon Power​, as its chief executive last year.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage was asked how long its list of potential candidates was.

While declining to give details about the list, ministry deputy chief executive Emily Fabling​ confirmed it had received “a number of expressions of interest and nominations”.

She said it had “commenced the due diligence process” on potential board members, and that the minister would present the options to Cabinet this year.

The ANZPM board could include between six and nine members, including a chairperson.

Although the Government is searching for directors to lead the ANZPM, the bill to create the merged super broadcaster is yet to pass.

The economic development select committee has heard submissions about the bill, and was due to give its recommendations early next year. Following its recommendations, Parliament would need to debate the bill again before it becomes law – but it was expected to pass next year.

The committee heard considerable concern, including from Power, about how the bill could impact editorial independence of the merged broadcaster.

Power said he was concerned by the structure of the proposed entity, with the current plan for it to be established as an “autonomous crown entity” rather than a Crown-owned company. He said a Crown entity could be subject to “ministerial direction”.