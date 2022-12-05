National holds double-digit edge over Labour in Hamilton West by-election poll

Less than a week out from the Hamilton West by-election, 46% of decided voters say they will vote for National’s Tama Potaka.

National’s Tama Potaka sits squarely ahead of his rivals a week out from the Hamilton West by-election, according to a Taxpayers’ Union | The Working Group – Curia poll provided exclusively to Stuff.

The poll of 400 randomly selected residents of the electorate conducted on Sunday, November 27, the day before advance voting commenced, has 46% of decided voters saying they would tick the box next to Potaka’s name. Georgie Dansey of Labour commands 33% of the projected vote, according to the poll.

The reason for the by-election, Dr Gaurav Sharma formerly of Labour, makes no significant appearance in poll results. ACT’s Dr James McDowall appears ahead of the beleaguered former MP on 12%, three times that of Sharma’s 4%.

Of little consolation to Sharma will be the fact that of those who voted for him as the Labour candidate in 2020, only 4% say they will back him again this time. Of this portion of the sample, 46% say they will hand Labour their vote, with 19% yet unsure which box they will tick.

READ MORE:

* More than 2800 people have voted in Hamilton West by-election

* Crime 'the issue of this by-election' says Luxon in Hamilton

* Candidates face off in debate for Hamilton by-election



STUFF On the first day of voting in the Hamilton West by-election, five candidates fronted up for a debate in front of a business crowd. Video first published November 29 2022.

Unlike polling conducted before general elections, which asks participants for both the candidate and party they would vote for, the Taxpayers’ Union poll only asked voters which candidate they would vote for in the December 10 by-election.

However, things appear different when undecided voters are included. The gap between National’s Potaka and Labour’s Dansey narrows, with 33% and 24% of all voters respectively saying they would vote for a candidate from one of the major parties.

Although, with 28% percent of all those sampled saying they were unsure who they would vote for come by-election day, this block of voters could yet sway the election.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The five leading candidates went toe-to-toe last week in a debate hosted by the Waikato Chamber of Commerce.

Turnout is generally lower in by-elections, the Electoral Commission says. The most recent Tauranga by-election saw turnout of only 40.5% – compared with 81.54% at the 2020 general election.

The poll, which has a margin of error of 4.9%, also provides an illustration of the issues that matter most to voters across different demographics.

Amongst those 65 and older, law and order is overwhelmingly the most “important” issue. Nearly 45% of the group declare the issue top of their list of priorities.

At the other end of the spectrum, those 40 and under, say the cost of lliving is the issue that will most influence who they select at the ballot box.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Hamilton West is regarded as one of the most typical electorates in the country.

The by-election has seen its fair share of notable moments thus far. With both of the major parties’ candidates having little experience in the spotlight, slip-ups abound.

In November, Dansey was spotted at the University of Waikato alongside Tertiary Education Union members picketing her own Health Minister, Andrew Little. Meanwhile, Potaka is on the record praising the Labour Government’s housing policy. The oft criticised policy, which Potaka described as “awesome”, is a favourite target of the National party.

The by-election has also seen Hamilton West lavished with the attention of the government and opposition alike.

Housing Minister Megan Woods was in Hamilton in the middle of November to announce that the city would receive $150.6 million of Kāinga Ora’s $540 million Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon also made an appearance in Hamilton last month to reveal his party’s plan to deal with a recent spate of youth crime – particularly ramraids.

The plan, which would see military-style boot camps reinstated, could prove popular with Hamilton voters, of whom 29% say law and order is the most important issue.