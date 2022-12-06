Willie Jackson's apology and Jacinda Ardern's dark prediction over public media

The Q + A presenter questioned the Broadcasting Minister over the functioning of the new entity and its significant cost during a period of high inflation.

There’s been an apology, calls for the broadcasting minister to resign, and warnings of a public media collapse, as the fallout from Willie Jackson’s weekend interview continues.

Jackson, the broadcasting minister, started Tuesday with an apology for his responses to questions from TVNZ’s Jack Tame over the weekend. During the interview, he said he was “disappointed” in the journalist’s “negative” questions about the proposed merger of TVNZ and RNZ, which grated alongside his insistence that he believed in editorial independence for state media.

He had been asked about the Government plan to merge the two state broadcasters, to form Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media (ANZPM). The Government was expected to pass law ordering the merger next year, with the two broadcasters set to combine in July.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had raised concerns with Jackson about his approach in the interview.

“I don’t agree with some of the comments that were made. I have spoken to the minister about the interview,” she said.

Then on Tuesday morning, Jackson said he agreed with Ardern and sought to clarify his position with reporters.

“I'm sorry, because the reality is, independence, editorial, independence is everything.”

He said he had “a bit of a relationship” with Tame, and his complaints during the interview were jovial rather than serious.

He said his discussion with Ardern had been “good”. And on Tuesday afternoon, the prime minister told National Party leader Christopher Luxon she had faith in Jackson. Luxon called Jackson’s performance as broadcasting minister “grossly incompetent”.

Jackson said Ardern had suggested he change his tone during interviews.

“I accept what she was saying. She's obviously concerned in terms of, you know, how one responds,” he said.

“The reality is I’ve got a certain style, it works most of the time.”

That ill-fated interview has put further pressure on the Government, to explain what it aimed to achieve through merging RNZ and TVNZ.

Ardern, on Tuesday, predicted a public media “collapse” if they didn’t merge. She said TVNZ risked financial collapse if the Government didn’t step in to give it more funding, and RNZ faced an audience collapse.

“Public service broadcasting is important to New Zealanders; no matter what, we need to change the way that we are funding these services because, particularly for TVNZ, their revenue is declining,” she said.

According to survey company GfK, RNZ National reaches about 700,000 people each week. Its classical music station, RNZ Concert, had a weekly audience of 222,500. Neilsen reported that its website reached a monthly reach of 928,000.

As a state-owned commercial media company, TVNZ reported that it returned $8 million in profit in the 2021-22 financial year – down from $59m the year before.