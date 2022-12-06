Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address New Zealand Parliament next Wednesday

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address New Zealand's Parliament next Wednesday.

RNZ has been told he will address MPs via video link outside of Parliament's usual sitting hours - at 8am.

Zelenskyy was invited to speak to MPs following a request from Ukraine's Ambassador to New Zealand.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak to New Zealand’s parliament.

He will become just the second head of a foreign government to address New Zealand's Parliament, after Australia's Julia Gillard in 2011.

Zelenskyy has spoken to many parliaments around the world since the start of the Russian invasion in February, appealing for more help in Ukraine's war against Russia.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke to Zelenskyy by phone in June, while Minister of Defence Peeni Henare visited Kyiv last month.