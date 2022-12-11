No good news in Hamilton West result for Labour

Labour has been soundly thrashed in Hamilton West, a seat it has held since 2020 – and a jubilant National Party says it sends the Government a clear signal about the next election.

With 100 percent of the vote counted, National’s candidate Tama Potaka won with 6629 votes, with Labour's Georgie Dansey trailing by 2285 on 4344 votes.

’Disgraced former Labour MP Guarav Sharma, who resigned from Parliament after a bitter falling out with the party hierarchy, got just 1156 votes under the banner of his fledgling Momentum Party.

Sharma said the vote showed that “there’s definitely an antigovernment sentiment” in the result.

In contrast to the recent Tauranga by-election, National should have been the underdogs in Hamilton West.

Sharma won the seat for Labour with a huge majority in 2020 though the seat had previously been held by National’s Tim Macindoe, which is why it is often called a bellwether seat, which is an indicator of any national voting trend.

Chris Bishop, National’s campaign chair for 2023, said “the people of Hamilton West have sent a message to this government. Change is coming!”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Tama Potaka after his win in the Hamilton West by-election

National leader Christopher Luxon heralded the result as an encouraging end to the year and a “great start” to election year, 2023.

Dansey visited Potaka and conceded as the vote became more definitive.

Earlier, when Dansey arrived to cheering Labour supporters at Community Waikato's offices in Hamilton, she acknowledged things were not looking too good, nor was she surprised.

She said the results weren't what Labour wanted but weren't unexpected given polling putting National in front.

However, she told supporters she was "super proud of us and what we've achieved".

The campaign had started in difficult circumstances.

She thanked Labour supporters and particularly Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for their support.

"Getting texts from the PM has got me through some hard times."

She confirmed she would be Labour's candidate at the general election.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Georgie Dansey (Labour) meets family and friends at the community Waikato building

On whether losing a bellwether seat was a sign of the times for Labour next year, she quoted former Prime Minister Helen Clark. "[She] has said herself that by-elections are crazy beasts."

Local Government Minister and local MP Nanaia Mahuta said the result reflected both the circumstances of the by-election, and some difficult times for the Government.

“I think the media narrative of calling this a bellwether seat is not the correct narrative for what we were going into. Nobody wanted to have a by-election and in many ways that created challenges in itself we all know.

“And also as we head into Christmas it’s been really hard this year. People are feeling the weight of a really difficult period of time and through all of that Georgie has presented a positive campaign, that’s why we’re so proud of her.”

The by-election trouncing comes off the back of a horror few weeks for Labour, after a backflip over its controversial Three Waters legislation, which became embroiled in controversy over a contentious clause entrenching an aspect of the law.

The Government has also been under pressure a cost of living crisis, while the outlook remains gloomy, with the Reserve Bank warning that the economy is heading into a recession next year.

The country is also experiencing a covid surge just as the Christmas holidays are on the horizon.Labour’s popularity has taken a beating in the polls and the most recent surveys suggest National and Act could form the next Government.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Potaka celebrates with family alongside National leader Christopher Luxon

Luxon’s popularity as preferred prime minister also appears to be on the rise though Ardern still remains the preferred PM by most.

Pataka, the Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki chief, currently lives in Auckland but said he would move to Hamilton if he won.

But it has not been all plain sailing; it was reported while on the campaign trail that he appeared to be at odds with National over the contentious issue of co-governance with Iwi, based on a law journal paper he previously penned.

While a student at Victoria University, Potaka wrote that local government ought not to be thought of as the Crown – but in a way that is very similar to a concept of co-governance with Māori at the heart of many of the government’s most controversial policies.