Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calls ACT leader David Seymour an 'arrogant prick'

The prime minister called David Seymour "an arrogant prick" in the House on Tuesday. The comment can be heard about 5 seconds into the video.

She has since apologised.

Ardern’s comment followed a series of questions from Seymour in the House on Tuesday.

As she sat down following a back-and-forth, her comment was broadcast on Parliament TV but missed by most MPs sitting in the House.

“He’s such an arrogant prick,” she said.

Seymour confirmed he had received an apology from Ardern.

“Jacinda Ardern text me and said, ‘I apologise. It's not something I should have said.’ And she said, ‘As my mum would say, if you don't have anything nice to say don't say it at all.’ I agree with the sentiment, and it's all good.”

Seymour raised a point of order about the comment in the House – after receiving a text message about it.

However, Speaker Adrian Rurawhe declined to ask the prime minister to apologise as she wasn’t in the House at the time, and he had not heard the comment. He said he would check the official transcription of Parliament to see what the comment was.