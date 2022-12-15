Ardern, Seymour to auction 'arrogant prick' remark for charity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has apologised for calling David Seymour an 'arrogant prick', during a raucous final day in Parliament for 2022.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT leader David Seymour are teaming up for charity after she was caught calling him an "arrogant prick" in Parliament.

The two leaders will sign a framed transcript of the remark and auction it for a prostate cancer charity.

Seymour said Ardern agreed to the idea at last night's Press Gallery Christmas party.

"Standing up for pricks everywhere," he said.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern called David Seymour an 'arrogant prick' - just how rude is it?

* Jacinda Ardern apologises for calling David Seymour an 'arrogant prick'

* PM Jacinda Ardern under pressure in a Parliament full of tired, grumpy pricks

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calls ACT leader David Seymour an 'arrogant prick'



"A couple of people suggested parts of the idea, I put it together and suggested it to the prime minister and she got it immediately, so I think it's a great Kiwi ending to what could have been a nasty incident."

The remark - muttered to her deputy after a combative question from Seymour on Tuesday, the second-to-last sitting day of the year - was picked up faintly by the debating chamber's microphone and preserved in the official Parliamentary transcript, known as Hansard.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff David Seymour with the framed transcript of the “arrogant prick” remark.

Ardern quickly sent him a text message to apologise, and later offered a further apology in the House.

Seymour at the time said it was "water off a duck's back".