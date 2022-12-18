Jacinda Ardern and David Seymour's 'arrogant prick' charity auction reaches $60,000

The prime minister called David Seymour "an arrogant prick" in the House on Tuesday. The comment can be heard about 5 seconds into the video.

A signed transcript of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling ACT leader David Seymour an “arrogant prick” has reached $60,000 on Trade Me.

Ardern and Seymour teamed up to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation by auctioning off a signed, framed copy of the Prime Minister’s remark.

Bidding began at $45,100, and had reached $60,000 on Sunday morning. As of Sunday morning, 277 bids have been placed, with 4,680 people adding the listing to their watchlist.

“In the spirit of a Kiwi Christmas, two political foes unite to raise money for a good cause,” the listing’s description read.

“You will receive a framed printout of the Parliamentary Hansard co-signed by the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern and one-time arrogant prick, ACT Party Leader David Seymour.”

Trade Me/Supplied A Trade Me auction for a signed transcript of Jacinda Ardern calling ACT leader David Seymour an “arrogant prick” reached $60,000 by Sunday morning.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, who provide support services for men and their whānau and fund research into prostate cancer.

“The Foundation welcomes the support of David Seymour and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with the auction of the signed copy of Hansard,” the foundation said in a statement.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff David Seymour with the framed transcript of the “arrogant prick” remark.

The Prime Minister’s original remark was picked up by a Parliament microphone following a series of questions from Seymour in the House on Tuesday.

Ardern later texted Seymour to apologise, and on Wednesday officially apologised in the House.