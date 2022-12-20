Yeah, Nah: Do you support the Government's big reforms?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is asking her ministers to prioritise policy over the summer break, saying the Government needs a clear focus on the economy in 2023.

As we wrap up for the year, it’s time to look at where we stand on the Government’s key policy changes.

Going into an election year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already asked her Cabinet ministers to reconsider their policy priorities over the summer break, signalling contentious policies may face the chop.

Ardern would not indicate, or “rule in or out”, which Government policies might be cut. Of the possible policy projects that could be reconsidered by the Government were an income insurance scheme which has been attacked by National as a “jobs tax”, and the merger of public broadcasters RNZ and TVNZ.

We want to know which reforms you’d like to see rolled out, and which you’d prefer to hit the scrap heap.

READ MORE:

* The biggest U-turns, dramas and Stuff's Politician of the Year for 2022

* Luke Malpass: 'Tis the season of speculation - what to watch for in 2023

* Janet Wilson: Labour must prioritise people doing it tough over pet projects



The TVNZ-RNZ merger

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson says he’s still on track to merge Radio New Zealand and TVNZ together to form a new public media entity.

While we still await feedback from the select committee, Jackson hopes to pass the Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media Bill (ANZPM) in March, with the two broadcasters set to combine in July.

Earlier this month, Ardern predicted a public media “collapse” if the two didn’t merge. She said TVNZ risked financial collapse if the Government didn’t step in to give it more funding, and RNZ faced an audience collapse.

Others have suggested the merger will be put on the back-burner as the Government puts focus elsewhere.

Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has asked her Cabinet ministers to reconsider their policy priorities as we head into an election year.

Three Waters

The Governments Three Waters reform will change the way water infrastructure is funded and managed throughout the entire country.

This involves the Government taking the responsibility off councils and giving it to four new mega entities, which would then be co-governed by councils and local iwi.

While almost all mayors and councils support the idea of change, some have rebuked the Government’s plan of how they want to go about it.

The Government has already introduced legislation to set up the four co-governed entities it envisions, which they want to be up and running by July 2024.

Hate speech change

In the wake of the March 15 terrorist attack and after being passed back and forth through three different Ministers, the Government are now working on changes to hate speech laws.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said the Government accepted recommendations from the royal commission of inquiry to amend hate-speech laws and create hate-motivated offences.

More than 19,000 people and groups made submissions to six proposals – with the Government landing on one change on incitement towards religious communities, calling the Law Commission in to look at a wider range of groups.

Income Insurance Scheme

The Government's proposal, which was first floated in the 2021 Budget, would help workers who found themselves unemployed.

The ACC-like safety net would ensure that people made redundant would receive 80% of their pay for six months while they looked for another job. It would be funded through employee and employer contributions.

The Government’s reasoning was to give those newly unemployed time to adjust to new circumstances, reduce risk in accepting any job to make ends meet, or undertake training to re-enter the workforce.

However, the scheme has barely been mentioned by Finance Minister Grant Robertson in recent months, while the National Party and some of the country’s largest employers have provided stern opposition.