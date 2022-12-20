Ōhāriu MP Greg O’Connor to stand for re-election in 2023

Ōhāriu MP Greg O’Connor is running for a third term at Parliament in 2023.

Labour has re-selected Ōhāriu MP Greg O’Connor to run for the northern Wellington electorate in next year’s general election.

O’Connor, who took over the seat long-held by former United Future leader Peter Dunne in 2017, said in a statement on Tuesday he enjoyed representing the constituency in Parliament.

“[I] feel the five years I have spent learning about the different parts of the electorate, which stretches from Tawa to Wadestown, gives me a very good understanding of the issues,” he said.

“I will be asking the voters of Ōhāriu to give me the opportunity to continue to represent them for another three years.”

O’Connor, who was recently appointed as Deputy Speaker, saw off a challenge by National’s Brett Hudson in 2020 with a comfortable majority of 12,000.

He will be up against National’s deputy leader and finance spokesperson Nicola Willis in 2023, who said she would be focusing on the issues affecting the electorate and the city and was not interested in criticising O’Connor and his tenure.

“I’m humble about the size of the challenge and the fact that that is a very steep mountain to climb, but I’m up for a challenge,” she said in November.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff O’Connor will be facing a challenge from National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis.

Ōhāriu has the largest number of 30 to 49-year-olds in the country and the second-highest number of families earning between $70,000 and $100,000 per year, according to Parliament’s profile of the electorate.

Across the Wellington region, Mana MP Barbara Edmonds​, Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen​ and Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi​ have already confirmed they are running for re-election. Rongotai MP Paul Eagle will be retiring at the end of the term.

National has already announced Dr Frances Hughes​ will challenge for Mana and Tim Costely​ as its candidate for Ōtaki.