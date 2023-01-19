These are the contenders to be the next prime minister ... read more

Live: Labour ministers line up for top job as Jacinda Ardern resigns

16:14, Jan 19 2023
STUFF
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on January 19.
Robert Kitchin/ Stuff/Stuff
