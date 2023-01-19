Live: She faced 'unprecedented hatred and vitriol': Helen Clark on Ardern's resignation

19:40, Jan 19 2023
STUFF
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the 2023 election date and her resignation.

The prime minister made the shock announcement in Napier.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s resignation announcement has unexpectedly thrown both Labour’s and National’s election strategies into flux.
Robert Kitchin/Stuff
