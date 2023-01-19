'Intellect and strength': World reacts to Jacinda Ardern resignation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

Media outlets and notable figures across the world are reacting to the news of Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Ardern, 42, told reporters on Thursday the Labour Party caucus will vote for a new PM on Sunday, and if one of the party’s MPs has the support of 75% of the caucus, they will become New Zealand’s next leader and lead Labour to the election on October 14.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will not be putting his name forward as Labour's new leader.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern announces she will resign as prime minister by February 7

* Crown Law looking to stop '501' decision as police look for 'longer-term solution' to manage deportees

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's 'bedtime fail' goes global after Neve interrupts live video



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Ardern had “shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength”.

“She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, and inspiration to so many and a great friend to me,” he wrote on Twitter.

The United Kingdom’s Guardian reported the resignation of the world’s youngest female head of government as a “shock announcement”.

The Guardian led its story with Ardern’s quote that she “no longer had enough in the tank”.

“We give all that we can for as long as we can. And then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” the Guardian reported.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hopes to spend time with her family following her resignation. (File photo)

The BBC described Ardern as “emotional” during her announcement, and focused on the toll her six years as leader had taken on her.

She has led New Zealand through the Covid-19 pandemic, the Christchurch mosque shootings, and the White Island volcanic eruption, BBC wrote.

"These events... have been taxing because of the weight, the sheer weight and continual nature of them," she said. "There's never really been a moment where it's ever felt like we were just governing."

Another UK media outlet, The Independent, reported the news had “sent a jolt around the world”.

The outlet wrote she was “too tired” for a third term in politics in an “emotional and tearful address”.

They also stated Ardern had secured a reputation internationally for “a no nonsense approach to politics and leading her country”.

American media outlet CNN lead coverage with Ardern's lack of energy in the lead up to the “October polls”.

“Nearing the end of the year I thought I really need to give myself the summer to really consider whether or not I have what it takes to continue... I knew unfortunately there wasn’t much alternative other than to hand over now,” CNN’s quote read, which Ardern made during Thursday’s press conference.

UK outlet the Daily Mail splashed Ardern’s announcement across its homepage, claiming Ardern’s resignation comes after her “popularity nosedive following country’s Covid response and lockdowns”.

The tabloid wrote she “choked back tears” during the press conference.

CNN stated the decision to step down was Ardern’s own.

“I am not leaving because it was hard. If that was the case, I probably would have departed two months into the job,” CNN reported her saying.

Time Magazine reported Ardern’s resignation announcement as a “surprise”.

The magazine highlighted Ardern’s handling of multiple crises in her tenure, as well as her push to make meaningful gun legislation reforms following the March 15 mosque shooting.

Ardern made Time Magazine’s Top 100 Influential People list in 2018 and 2019.

Celebrity media outlet People also detailed the “shock” announcement, reporting that Ardern had said she “would be doing a disservice to New Zealand to continue” in her role.

People outlined Ardern’s tough Covid-19 response, and swift action during the mosque shootings.

“However, the Prime Minister has also received criticism for those same Covid restrictions and her economic policies amid growing inflation,” the outlet wrote.

Premier for South Australia Mike Rann wrote on Twitter that Ardern deserved “enormous credit for her government’s management of the Covid-19 crisis”.

“Jacinda Ardern showed the world that a small country could be a leader internationally; a leader in decency and in building bridges between people, cultures and religions at home and abroad,” Rann said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not be leading Labour into the 2023 election, on October 14.

The New York Times reported Ardern will not be seeking re-election, and will be stepping down as prime minister on February 7.

Australian outlet 9 News said Ardern had enjoyed “relative popularity” since being elected in 2017, though “her approval ratings have declined in recent months”.

9 News went on to say Ardern, a mother of one, was looking forward to spending time with family.

“I am looking forward to spending time with my family again – arguably, they are the ones that have sacrificed the most out of all of us,” 9 News reported her saying.

7 News, another Australian media outlet, said the prime minister made “the unexpected announcement at her first public appearance of the year”.

Ardern also addressed her family, 7 News wrote, her fiance Clarke Gayford who attended the press conference, and her 4-year-old daughter Neve.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Clarke Gayford joins Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as she announces her resignation.

“Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school this year,” she said.

“And to Clarke: let’s finally get married.”

American media outlet Fox News ran with the headline “New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns a month after hot mic insult”.

Fox is referring to an incident in December 2022, when a hot mic picked up Ardern calling ACT leader David Seymour “an arrogant prick” under her breath.

Ardern and Seymour made light of the situation, by auctioning off a transcript of the exchange for charity and fetching $100,000.

Australian comedian Magda Szubanski said she was “gutted” at the news of Ardern’s resignation.

”I understand... but gutted. Wish you all the best you fabulous woman! You have raised the bar in terms of humane leadership. Your strength and kindness and humour a gift to us all.”

New Zealand comedian Michèle A'Court labelled Ardern as “the best Prime Minister we have ever had”.

”Pleased she will get her life back. She deserves all good things.”

The phrase “Jacinda Ardern” is one of the top trending topics on Twitter and Google Trends, with over 100,000 searches of Ardern’s name on Thursday.

Actor Sam Neil tweeted he was “not surprised” by Ardern’s resignation.

”Her treatment, the pile-on, in the last few months has been disgraceful and embarassing,” he wrote.

”All the bullies, the misogynists, the aggrieved. She deserved so much better.”

MORE TO COME.