Live: PM Jacinda Ardern - the day after her resignation

The day after her resignation, a new political poll shows more people had an unfavourable opinion of Jacinda Ardern before she quit.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday she would not seek another term at the 2023 general election and would step down by February 7.

“I believe that leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also one of the more challenging. You cannot, and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus, a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges,” she told reporters at the party retreat in Napier.

“This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term – because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that.”

The next general election is to be held on Saturday, October 14.