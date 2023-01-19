'A hero to left-leaning women': World media reacts to Jacinda Ardern's resignation

Media around the world is reacting with shock to Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that she will resign as prime minister.

On Thursday, Ardern said she would step down no later than February 7.

“For me, it’s time,” she said. ”I just don’t have enough in the tank for another four years.”

The announcement was major news around the world. It was the top story on the websites of the BBC and The Guardian in the UK, with other news organisations prominently covering it too – it was prominently placed on the homepages of the New York Times, the Sydney Morning Herald, the Washington Post and more.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern announces she will resign as prime minister by February 7

* 'Intellect and strength': World reacts to Jacinda Ardern resignation

* How Jacinda Ardern's Labour team found out her decision to retire as prime minister

* Jacinda Ardern will be sorely but not unanimously missed in her hometown, Morrinsville



Across the ditch, The Sydney Morning Herald’s Matthew Knott called Ardern “a hero to left-leaning women”.

“In an era dominated by conservative machismo, Ardern stood apart as a striking alternative: a young, female and unashamedly progressive world leader”. In the words of Foreign Policy magazine, she was ‘the world’s anti-Trump’,” he wrote.

She “became a hero to left-leaning women around the world, turning New Zealand, of all places, into a source of global political fascination”,Knott said in his opinion piece about her resignation.

JOHN MOORE/GETTY IMAGES Media around the world is reacting with shock to Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that she will resign as prime minister.

News.com.au took a different approach to the news, with Mary Madigan writing in an op-ed: “Is it just me or are all the girl bosses just too exhausted to girl boss? They are hanging up their blazers, which makes sense because women are doing too much.”

“Interestingly, Arden [sic] isn’t the first high-profile woman to leave a very important job recently, there’s been a mass exodus,” she wrote, before citing tennis star Ash Barty’s recent retirement announcement.

The Guardian’s Tess McClure, writing from Auckland for the UK-based news outlet, described Ardern as a rare leader with a mixed legacy in a piece titled “From stardust to an empty tank: one-of-a-kind leader Jacinda Ardern knew her time was up”.

STUFF Chris Luxon acknowledges Ardern, says top job is 'demanding and difficult' but a tremendous privilege.

“In the overseas press, she shone bright – presenting a compelling poster child for progressive leadership in an era of growing fears about the rise of the far right,” she wrote.

“At home, particularly as the pandemic years dragged on, her legacy and public image were more complex,” she continued, going on to describe Ardern’s handling of the housing crisis and failure to meaningfully reduce carbon emissions.

Over in the US, the New York Times wrote that Ardern “became a global liberal icon as New Zealand’s prime minister but faced deepening political challenges with an election looming”.

“It was her response in 2019 to the massacre of 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch ... that solidified her image as a hero of the global left,” the Times continued.

Labour MPs will gather this weekend to choose the party’s - and New Zealand’s - new leader.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has already ruled himself out, with Chris Hipkins among the frontrunners for the job.