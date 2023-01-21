news
National
Politics
Live: Chris Hipkins to become PM, only nominee for Labour leadership
10:47, Jan 21 2023
Jacinda Ardern is stepping down as Prime Minister and says she's been humbled by the messages she has received.
Follow our live coverage for the latest on all the political action going down in New Zealand.
Stuff
Chris Hipkins.
