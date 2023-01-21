Watch live: Chris Hipkins, set to be new PM, due to speak to media from 1pm ... read more

Live: Chris Hipkins to become PM, Sepuloni likely deputy

12:54, Jan 21 2023

Follow our live coverage for the latest on all the political action going down in New Zealand.

Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni.
Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni.
 