Former TVNZ reporter Catherine Wedd to run against former colleague Anna Lorck for Tukituki seat

Catherine Wedd is running for National in the Tukituki electorate.

Former TVNZ reporter Catherine Wedd will run for National against Labour MP Anna Lorck, with whom she was once in business, in this year’s election.

Wedd has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in the Tukituki electorate, which covers Hastings and a large rural area around Hastings and Napier.

“People in Tukituki work hard and are struggling to get ahead as the cost-of-living crisis makes everything more expensive and our world-class primary sector and hospitality businesses struggle for staff thanks to a Labour Government that doesn’t understand the needs of Tukituki,” Wedd said.

Lorck won the seat in 2020, after running unsuccessfully in 2017.

Wedd and Lorck worked together at Lorck’s public relations firm Attn PR. Wedd was a director at the firm from 2013 until 2018. She is presently a director on NZ Apple and Pears inc.