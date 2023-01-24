Christoper Luxon calls co-governance a 'divisive and immature conversation'

'Divisive and immature conversation': National Party leader Christopher Luxon takes on co-governance in Rātana speech.

Christopher Luxon was urged not to fear “co-governance”, as he and the National Party were welcomed to Rātana Pā.

Nevertheless, National’s leader used his speech to hit out at the Government’s moves to achieve “co-governance” in certain areas.

He blamed the Government for creating a “divisive and immature conversation”. He also reiterated National opposed “co-governance”.

Luxon insisted his speech, on the eve of the biggest celebration for the Rātana Church, the birthday of its founder, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, was made in good taste.

READ MORE:

* Chris Hipkins as PM: What Christchurch's swing voters think

* Chris Hipkins on show as Jacinda Ardern has final act as prime minister at Rātana Pā

* Ko te mahi whakamutunga a Jacinda Ardern hei pirimia ko te toro atu ki Rātana Pā



“Look, the reality is this a perfect place to put some context around it,” he said.

“I was simply saying look, co-governance has been messily handled and explained by this Government because they haven’t been up front on such a big constitutional issue.”

Earlier, during the pōwhiri to welcome National and the Māori Party to Rātana Pā, Rahui Papa, who spoke on the paepae of the mana whenua, urged Luxon not to fear “co-governance”.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images National Party leader Christopher Luxon and National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis at Rātana celebrations.

“When rangatiratanga and kāwanatanga come together, beautiful things happens,” he said.

“We welcome you to not be afraid of co-governance.”

Rangatiratanga is understood as the chiefly authority, ensured in Te Tiriti, for iwi Māori to be self-determined. Kāwanatanga refers to the power of Parliament.

Papa said Luxon shouldn’t be afraid to devolve some of the power of Parliament, and give it back to communities to set their own agenda. That was how he described co-governance.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Jacinda Ardern was greeted by a cheering crowd as she arrived on Tuesday.

Luxon responded, later, saying he believed in “devolution”. He said Whānau Ora, a Government programme that funds communities to provide their own social services, was an example of where National supported Māori and devolution.

Later, however, he argued Whānau Ora wasn’t an example of “co-governance”.

The definition of “co-governance” has been hotly contested in recent days.

Incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins said, on Monday, he didn’t think it was well understood and had caused confusion and fear in some communities.