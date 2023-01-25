In pictures: Cheers, hugs and tears as Ardern leaves Parliament to resign

Applause and hugs as Jacinda Ardern leaves Parliament for the last time as prime minister.

Jacinda Ardern displayed one of the most identifiable characteristics of her leadership, warmly hugging each of her MPs as she left Parliament as prime minister for the last time.

Labour MPs were visibly emotional as Ardern made her final public act on Wednesday morning, leaving Parliament to tender her resignation to the Governor General.

She left on a high after a turbulent premiership marked by a series of disasters, including the Covid-19 pandemic, and will continue as an MP until April.

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson reflected on an “amazing period of time working with my friend”.

“It was nice to be able to walk out with her today and see the crowds of people who appreciate what she's done,” he said.

“This is definitely the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.”

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Jacinda Ardern on Parliament’s forecourt with partner Clarke Gayford.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Ardern was jubilant as she made her last trip to see the governor-general.

Hutt Valley MP Ginny Andersen, who came into Parliament in the 2017 when Labour made big gains after making Ardern party leader, said Ardern had paved a way and left a lasting impression on politics through her crisis-management and as a “young, strong and such a competent female leader”.

The enormity of disasters Ardern dealt with was extraordinary, to the point where MPs got tired of using the term “unprecedented”, she said.

“In each one she managed really well.”

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Ardern greeting staff and MPs on Parliament’s forecourt.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford and Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

MP Deborah Russell, also from the class of 2017, said had “reintroduced the language of morality” into politics through responding to issues and creating policies based on a set of values.

“It’s no longer a technocratic game, but an actual focus on what is the right thing to do.”

She hoped Ardern would take a well-earned break with her partner Clarke Gayford and daughter Neve.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Ardern leaves Parliament and heads to Government House to resign.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Ardern was praised by fellow MPs on her last day as prime minister.

Labour list MP Angie Warren-Clark said now was the time to reflect on all Ardern had achieved, adding the party had resolve to win this year’s election.

Former Labour leader Andrew Little said Ardern had been “absolutely outstanding” while in office and that “no other prime minister has achieved the level of status she’s achieved on the world stage.”

Deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis said there was an “element of sadness” in Ardern leaving, but was happy that “she’s got her life back”. Davis said the party was “looking forward to moving on with Chris Hipkins.”

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Ardern hugged staff and MPs as she departed.

Hipkins was officially sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday morning alongside Carmel Sepuloni as deputy prime minister.

“It feels pretty real now,” Hipkins said after taking a photo with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.