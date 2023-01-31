Chris Hipkins to meet Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will travel to Canberra next week to meet with Australian PM, Anthony Albanese, where they will discuss economic issues, security and the Pacific.

The Tuesday meeting will be Hipkins’ first with another world leader since being sworn in as prime minister, and comes amid a political focus on weather-battered Auckland. Australia is New Zealand’s “closest and most important relationship”.

“It was crucial to me that my first overseas trip as Prime Minister was to Australia,” he said in a statement.

“Prime Minister Albanese was the first international leader I spoke with after becoming Prime Minister, and I look forward to continuing our discussion in person on how we can further work together to secure our economies against the global economic challenges we all face.”

Hipkins will travel to Canberra on a Defence Force plane for the one-day trip where the pair – who both head their nation’s Labour parties – will discuss economic issues, shared security priorities, and engagement in the Pacific and wider Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting will also mark several milestones, including 40 years of our Closer Economic Relations Agreement, 50 years of the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement, and 80 years since the establishment of our two High Commissions, Hipkins said.