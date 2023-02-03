Michael Wood 'essentially' already minister of Auckland in transport role, mayor says

Chris Hipkins has appointed Michael Wood as Minister for Auckland. Wood will also continue as transport minister.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown says Michael Wood, the newly appointed minister for Auckland, has “essentially” already been acting in that role already due to his minister of transport position.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced Wood’s new role on Tuesday, establishing Wood as a key counterpart in the relationship between Auckland Council and the Government.

When Stuff asked how the mayor and Auckland Council would work alongside Wood, Brown said Wood had “essentially been the minister for Auckland” through his work as transport minister.

“I’m pleased that the prime minister recognised that by giving him this portfolio,” Brown said.

In response, a spokesperson for Wood said: “Minister of transport and minister for Auckland are different roles.

“Minister Wood intends to work alongside local government, iwi, businesses, workers and community groups in his new role as minister for Auckland.”

Stuff asked if Brown or Auckland Council were aware of the minister of Auckland role being established ahead of Hipkins’ announcement on Tuesday.

“Obviously, no prime minister would never discuss a ministerial portfolio reshuffle ahead of time,” Brown said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Mayor Wayne Brown, left, speaks to media regarding unprecedented flooding in Auckland. With him are Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty and new Minister for Auckland Michael Wood.

Hipkins earlier said the recent flooding only solidified his view that there should be a minister for Auckland.

“My engagements with the business community last week indicated that actually some clarity and focus in coordination of our efforts in Auckland would be quite useful,” he said.

“And of course, you know, the floods occurred right at the time [the] when reshuffle was right at the front of my mind.”

The announcement followed a difficult few days for Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, who has been strongly criticised for his lack of communication last Friday as Auckland was hit with severe flooding.

On Wednesday, Brown’s messages to his tennis friends were leaked, revealing his lack of enthusiasm for dealing with “media drongos” over the flood response.

On Thursday morning, Brown told Newshub’s AM show there was “bound to be a word off here and there”.

“I’m never going to be a smooth-talking politician and I do need to improve my communications,” the mayor said.

It’s not the first time that there has been a minister for Auckland, with former Labour MP Judith Tizard at the helm for nine years, from 1999 to 2007.

The role was first called “the minister assisting the prime minister on Auckland issues” before being simplified.

Tizard said minister for Auckland was a co-ordinating role, not doubling up on others’ work and reporting monthly to Cabinet and the pre-supercity forum of Auckland mayors.