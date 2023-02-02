Ki Waitangi: Chris Hipkins' plane forced to turn back to Auckland in bad weather

A flight tracker shows the PM’s plane doing a loop above Kerikeri and returning to Auckland.

A flight carrying Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been forced to return to Auckland due to low cloud and bad weather in Kerikeri.

The weather could also cause issues for an important hui between ministers and iwi leaders, which was set down for Friday.

Iwi leaders from across Aotearoa were also on the flight along with Police Minister Stuart Nash, and a group of Stuff reporters.

The plane attempted to land in Kerikeri twice, but had to abort both landings due to visibility. The flight then returned to Auckland.

While Hipkins and Nash had to make alternative travel plans, some MPs – including Kelvin Davis – were already in Waitangi.

Some of the iwi chairs were able to find rentals, while Stuff’s reporters got on a bus. Hipkins also planned to drive north.

Iwi leaders are travelling to Waitangi for the Iwi Chairs Forum.

The forum is highly influential, including elected chair people from iwi across the country. It tends to focus on issues such as the environment, welfare, Māori business and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Although there was road access to the Far North, slips along State Highway 1 were causing delays for those travelling to Waitangi ahead of the weekend.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff PM Chris Hipkins earlier visited the Auckland emergency management operations centre.

Nevertheless, Ngāpuhi, the mana whenua of Waitangi, is continuing its preparations to host the nation this weekend.

A massive celebration is planned for Monday. This Waitangi Day comes with extra significance, marking the first time in years that manuhiri from across Aotearoa and the world will be welcomed to Waitangi.

Already, events in Northland have kicked off ahead of Waitangi Day on Monday.

On Thursday, Māori-Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis attended a memorial service to mark the Battle of Ohaeawai of June 1845.

In recent years, Ngāti Rangi has been working to restore the site – which saw the battle and its significant loss of life of both Māori and British troops.

The service, held in a 152-year-old church, also acknowledged a close bond that formed between some Māori and a woman in England who supported their tour of the UK in 1863. On their return to Ohaeawai Pā, they built two churches to mark the friendship, which opened in 1871.