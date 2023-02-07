The new PM and the 'unemployed politician' give their pitches at Waitangi

Shane Jones, a familiar face in Waitangi, has sought to stage a political comeback while the new prime minister, Chris Hipkins, has tried setting a new tone on co-governance.

Before departing Waitangi to attend celebrations at Hoani Waititi Marae in Auckland, Hipkins gave a karakia from the mahau of Te Whare Rūnanga.

“Light our path forward, to avoid uncertainty and anxiety. Help us commit to building greater knowledge of one another and bring us unity,” he prayed.

On Aotearoa New Zealand’s national day, Hipkins repeatedly drew on themes of unity and promised to try to combat “fear”, “anxiety” and “uncertainty” about issues such as co-governance and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Again on Monday, the prime minister criticised the Opposition for fuelling confusion. “It's easy to create division when it comes to race relations,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins talks to reporters after the dawn service at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

The National Party has repeatedly said the Government had fuelled the confusion, through not clearly explaining its plan for Three Waters.

However, National Party leader Christopher Luxon wasn’t at Waitangi on Waitangi Day.

After being welcomed to the Treaty Grounds on Sunday, as part of the parliamentary pōwhiri, he returned to Auckland to spend Waitangi Day in Takapuna.

During the dawn service at Te Whare Rūnanga, Bishop Te Kitohi Pikaahu​ announced that the “Leader of the Opposition” was invited to say karakia. He then looked to see that it was, in fact, Dr Shane Reti there representing the National Party. Reti read a passage from the Book of Mormon, which also called for unity.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Politicians from all sides were welcomed to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Sunday.

Hipkins’ comments came ahead of a promised “reset” of Government priorities, with the future of prominent co-governance project Three Waters under review. In previous statements, Hipkins said the Government had too much on its to-do list and hadn’t effectively communicated its vision for Three Waters or co-governance.

At Waitangi, Hipkins was asked if his perspective on co-governance of Crown-Māori partnerships had changed following discussions at the grounds and with iwi leaders.

He said “good, open conversation” was still required for those projects, but he did promise to keep working with iwi.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins accepts the wero on behalf of the manuhiri during the parliamentary pōwhiri at Waitangi on Sunday.

“The idea of working together, mahi tahi, that's something that we should all buy into. Working together as a great thing,” he said.

Hipkins was introduced to the phrase “mahi tahi” during the Iwi Chairs Forum on Friday. Tukoroirangi Morgan suggested the Government should think more about partnering with Māori and could get in behind iwi and hapū-led programmes, in mahi tahi, as a possible alternative to co-governance.

The issue of co-governance has hung over political discussion at Waitangi this year.

NZ First promises a comeback

Ready to discuss it was Shane Jones, the former NZ First minister and Bay of Islands local.

He and NZ First leader Winston Peters were active in Waitangi Day events this year. They were both waiting for the parliamentarians to arrive at Te Whare Rūnanga on Sunday, sitting at the taumata with tangata whenua.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Former NZ First minister Shane Jones speaks outside Te Tii Marae.

On Monday, Jones introduced himself as the token “unemployed politician”, before urging the crowd to support his re-election.

“There is nothing as humbling and humiliating as getting your ass kicked out of politics and belonging to a party that got 2.7%,” Jones told a crowd outside Te Tii Marae.

“You have to be armed with a hell of a lot of resilience to want to put your hand up again at the age of 63 and go back into Parliament.”

He said he wasn’t interested in co-governance, but wanted to get funding for the Far North and support Māori to get Government funding as Treaty partners.

“Look to Matua Shane for pūtea to develop our infrastructure, our economy and our community,” he said.

He said Government funding of marae and of infrastructure should be the focus for voters in the Far North.