Live: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins reveals details of policy shake-up

15:45, Feb 08 2023
STUFF
Prime Minister announces minimum wage increase as part of raft of changes to Government policies and plans.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is giving a post-cabinet news conference in the Beehive Theatrette.
ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is giving a post-cabinet news conference in the Beehive Theatrette.
 