Government announces $5 million for flood damaged Auckland businesses

The floods caused slips all over Auckland, with some resulting in injury and death.

The government has announced a $5 million support package for Auckland businesses ravaged by the recent floods, which killed four and caused significant damage to thousands of businesses and homes.

Out of this $5m, $3m will cover flood recovery payments for “significantly affected” businesses, $1m will be allocated to “mental wellbeing support”, and $1m will be used for “small business advice focussed on business continuity and resilience”, the government said in a statement.

On top of this financial support, Inland Revenue will also waive penalties for late payments for people affected.

“If taxpayers affected by the flooding and other weather-related damage contact IRD, it can waive penalties for late payments or late filing of returns,” Minister for Revenue, David Parker said.

“It can waive interest on late payments by taxpayers in Auckland, Northland, the Bay of Plenty, Thames/Coromandel and Waikato.”

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said the floods “were devastating for many businesses in the Auckland region”.

Sarah Crouch/Supplied The impact of the floods could go on for many years, officials have said.

“The flooding was sudden and could not be reasonably prepared for so it is expected that it will take a long time for many businesses to recover and start operating again,” Robertson said.

“We developed this package of support through discussions with Auckland business leaders so it reflects the needs they identified. The money will be delivered through the Auckland Business Chamber, the Employers and Manufacturers Association, Whāriki (Auckland’s Māori Business Network) and the Pacific Business Trust.”

Robertson said the government would consider further support “if required”.

Minister for Small Business Ginny Andersen said she had met with small businesses who had been “hit hard” by the floods, to understand what they needed in the wake of the devastating storm.

“What they told me is that using existing business networks on the ground in Auckland is the most efficient and effective way to deliver this help, and that is what we are doing,” Andersen said.

“We know that for Auckland businesses who are still dealing with the impact of Covid, the floods have been another blow. This is a tough time, and in order to provide further support we are boosting funding for the business led First Step programme which provides targeted mental health support to small business owners.”

Auckland Emergency Management said on Tuesday there were 276 homes or buildings with red stickers, 1590 with yellow stickers and 2511 with white stickers.

Officials have previously said the clean up caused by the floods could take years.