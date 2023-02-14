Cyclone Gabrielle: National state of emergency declared

The foreshore at Whitianga copped a hammering overnight as Cyclone Gabrielle coiled up offshore.

A national state of emergency has been declared, after a night of extreme weather which left towns cut off across the North Island.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty declared a national state of emergency at 8.43am on Tuesday.

It was only the third time a New Zealand Government had declared a national state of emergency. The previous declarations came for the Christchurch earthquakes and Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the declaration would initially apply to the six regions that had declared a local state of emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay. It was then extended to include the Tararua District, which declared a local state of emergency shortly after McAnulty declared a national emergency.

READ MORE:

* $11.5m for cyclone response as Chris Hipkins warns there's worse to come

* In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle sparks flooding, broken trees, storm surges

* Cyclone Gabrielle: What happens if a national state of emergency is declared



“The local leadership, civil defence emergency management groups, and emergency responders in all of the affected areas have been doing an outstanding job, but the widespread damage caused by this cyclone means we need a national declaration to support them," he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty has declared a national state of emergency.

The state of emergency would last seven days, but could end earlier or be extended if needed.

During a national state of emergency, the National Emergency Management Centre at the Beehive takes the primary responsibility for directing and resourcing the emergency response. During local states of emergency, the regional civil defence groups were responsible for managing the response and calling on central government support when it was required.

“A National State of Emergency gives the National Controller legal authority to apply resources across the country in support of a national level response,” McAnulty said.

Civil Defence acting director Roger Ball said the “cumulative effects” felt throughout Monday night meant a national declaration was required.

He said he still had confidence in the local responses, but thought the spread of damage across the North Island meant a centralised response was required.

“It is not our intent to micromanage,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Acting Civil Defence director Roger Ball says the cumulative effects of the cyclone meant national declaration was required.

McAnulty said they would continue the same approach they’d taken to the emergency so far: “Tell us what you need, and we'll get it to you.”

By 9.30am on Tuesday, Ball said Tairāwhiti had asked for more Defence Force support and the National Emergency Management Agency was working to send more NZDF personnel to the region as soon as possible. The army was also sent to Hawke’s Bay to help with evacuations.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the Air Force was on stand by to help access towns cut off by slips and flooding as soon as conditions allowed.

“Through the national coordination, we are focused on making sure we are getting help to where it’s most needed most urgently,” he said, during a press conference in Auckland at midday on Tuesday.

“The Air Force is on stand by and ready to go. The Defence Force is providing land support now, with large vehicles helping to evacuate people and move supplies as necessary.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni speak in Auckland after the declaration of a national state of emergency to respond to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Monday night saw widespread damage across the North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle moved closer.

A landslide trapped two firefighters overnight in Muriwai, West Auckland, one was rescued and was in a critical condition in hospital on Tuesday morning, while the other remained unaccounted for.

McAnulty said their thoughts were with the families of first responders.

“This is a very distressing situation for those involved and for all of us,” he said.

“I just really feel to the family. They left to go and help the community, and now we’re looking to find them.”

The East Coast and Gisborne were cut off entirely. Power, road, rail, cellphone and Internet connections were cut to Gisborne, hampering emergency responses in Gisborne.

In Hawke’s Bay, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise reported all of Napier and Hastings were without power on Tuesday morning.

Multiple people were also trapped in flooded houses and on cars along State Highway 5, in Eskdale Valley, Hastings, on Tuesday morning, according to the Fire Service.