PM Chris Hipkins apologises to road workers threatened with guns

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has apologised to road workers in Hawke’s Bay who had guns pointed at them.

Hipkins earlier said police had not heard directly from the victims, only second and third-hand reporting.

However, the road workers, who work for East Coast Traffic and had been setting up a temporary traffic stop in Hawke’s Bay, had spoken to police. The two road workers said people trying to get through a road block pointed a pistol and sawn off shotgun at them, following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Hipkins said police had given him the wrong information about this incident, however, he reiterated that he believed police had the resourcing to manage crime in cyclone-impacted areas.

"I regret that one of the comments that I made was taken to be questioning the authenticity of what people were saying,” Hipkins told the AM Show on Tuesday.

"The information that I had from the police, at that point, was clearly incorrect.”

Police sent an extra 145 staff, as well as one of its helicopters, to assist in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay after the cyclone.

Officers on the ground told Stuff nothing unexpected was going on, although they had caught some thieves.

"We've definitely caught thieves and idiots taking advantage of the fact that properties and buildings have been wrecked and evacuated as a result of the cyclone,” one officer, who wished to remain anonymous said.

“But to be honest this is the sort of thing we'd expect whenever there is a significant power cut.”

The Government and police were under pressure over crime in cyclone-hit areas.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Police in Hawke’s Bay say crime levels are “within normal range”.

The ACT party called for ministers to authorise a military deployment to assist police, while National said police were stretched “too thin”.

On Monday, police said 25 people had been arrested in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti on Sunday. The charges varied from theft to serious assault.

Over the week prior, around 25 people each day had been arrested across those regions – which police said was “within normal range”. As well as the 25 arrests, police said there had been 492 calls – 10 of which were for burglaries.