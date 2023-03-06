Newsable: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins looks to restore confidence in ‘constipated’ health system

Chris Hipkins agrees with comments that the health system is "constipated".

A former Te Whatu Ora-Health NZ chair reckons the health agency could do with a bit of a laxative - and the prime minister’s singing from the same song sheet.

Chris Hipkins agrees with criticism that staffing within the health system is looking bloated and misdirected, and hopes a successful reorganisation of the sector will help boost his party’s economic credentials in an election year.

Last week, Rob Campbell, the former chair of Te Whatu Ora-Health NZ, described the health system as “constipated”, with too many oversight and managerial roles, and claimed a failure to effectively allocate resources was costing the country hundreds of millions of dollars.

Speaking to Newsable, Hipkins says Campbell has a point.

“That’s exactly the reason we’re reforming the health system: having 20 district health boards, all with their own back-office teams, isn’t actually the most efficient way to run a health system.

“In that regard, I actually agreed with some of the comments Rob Campbell was making.”

Hipkins also acknowledges the government is spending too much on contractors and consultants.

