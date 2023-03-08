Newsable today: How political are public servants? Celebrating women and trying to book a band for the King
In the space of a week we’ve had two senior public servants in hot water over their political commentary - one (Rob Campbell) lost their job, the other (Steve Maharey) is in the clear. So, what’s the difference between the two?
It’s International Women’s Day, so international woman and Kiwi-comedian-living-in-Aussie Melanie Bracewell chats about whether it’s worth celebrating and reminisces on some of the greatest “celebration” fails we’ve seen.
Plus, King Charles can’t book a band for his coronation, so we toss around a few options of who he could ask next
On the Stuff Agenda today:
- Public sector pay is in focus as the Public Service Commissioner faces questions from MPs over the nearly 3-years’ old higher earners pay freeze for Covid. Watch live on Stuff from 9am.
- Police have announced a $100,000 reward and immunity from prosecution for information that leads to a conviction over the killing of a man camping in an orchard. Find out more here.
- The world’s largest secondary schools cultural competition begins in south Auckland today. Follow Stuff’s live coverage of Polyfest from 7am.