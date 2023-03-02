National deputy leader Nicola Willis vows to pull levers of immigration to get country moving

Nicola Willis told the audience her party would tackle government “largesse” if elected.

Immigration, education and government "largesse" were on the agenda as the National Party’s finance spokesperson and deputy leader took the stage in Hamilton on Thursday.

Behind the mic at the New Zealand Economics Forum in a powder blue blazer was apt for Nicola Willis.

The mild colour presaged Willis’ remarks explaining that her party would pull the levers of immigration and education to get the country moving. Things many voters might typically associate with the party of the Prime Minister.

The speech she gave to about 100 members of the country’s business cadre was met with enthusiasm. She knew her audience.

Over 25 minutes, Willis explained that although her “formal economics training” was mainly on the job, she was familiar with, and well versed in, the needs of New Zealand business in an era of uncertainty and tumultuous economic outlook both domestically and abroad.

Ultimately Willis’ keynote would chart the orthodoxy of National Party policy; tax relief, ensuring innovation is fostered and that “discipline” could be restored to Government spending – albeit with topical issues of climate change, truancy and infrastructure investment front and centre.

Tackling the elephant in the room first, Willis told the audience that inflation and retaliatory rises in interest rates to dampen spending, had left homeowners “scrambling” to service raised mortgage interest rates.

“With the thief of inflation comes rising interest rates. Not in the history of the Official Cash Rate have New Zealanders experienced such a fast and dramatic lift in interest rates.”

Her party would also commission an independent review into the bank’s performance during the time period 2020 to 2022 “when extraordinary monetary policy decisions were taken,” she said.

Willis reiterated that her party would return the reserve bank to a “single mandate of delivering price stability” if elected. On Friday, it would be the turn of Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr to respond.

Education and immigration, Willis told the audience, would underpin any response to economic turmoil by her party, ensuring workers and ideas could help to alleviate economic pressure more structurally.

“National’s prescription for stronger economic growth can be summarised in five key areas. It starts with education ... In a world of challenging demographics, greater automation, AI and competitive labour markets New Zealand simply must do better.”

Light on detail, Willis told reporters after her address that examples taken from the UK’s approach to education could be used to inform concrete policy. More details would come, she said.

On immigration, she said worker shortages which had hampered sectors from healthcare to manufacturing would be made scarcer if National were elected.

“We will cut through the hold-ups in the immigration system so that businesses, and hospitals by the way, can get the workers that they need.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Willis told those gathered that education, infrastructure, innovation, paired back regulation and internationalism would inform her party’s economic plan.

With broken bridges and scarred roads littering the North Island in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, Willis admitted that some spending would be necessary to fund essential infrastructure projects and, simply, ensure Kiwis could continue moving about the country.

Harking back to the John Key and Bill English economic tag-team of the 2010s, Willis told business leaders that the private sector would be treated “as our friends, not our enemies”.

“Offering more flexibility in the way we finance big projects and sequencing those projects in a way that allows greater coordination and foresight,” she said.

As the lunch buffet was assembled, and orderly lines formed, business leaders told of their satisfaction with Willis’ keynote. With the election seven months away, the proof of the pudding would be in the eating.