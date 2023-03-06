Georgina Beyer, the world's first openly transgender MP and mayor, has died

The world's first transgender person to be elected mayor and a Member of Parliament, Georgina Beyer, is being made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in Monday's Queen's Birthday Honours for services to the LGBTIQA+ rights.

The world’s first openly transgender MP, Georgina Beyer, has died in hospice care.

Beyer served as mayor of Carterton for five years, from 1995, before being elected as MP for Wairarapa for Labour. She beat broadcaster Paul Henry for the seat, which she held for six years.

She continued as a Labour list MP until 2007.

Beyer was also a vocal activist for LGBTQI rights. In 2020, she was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the rainbow community.

READ MORE:

* From 'one queen to another' - Georgina Beyer recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

* Former politician Georgina Beyer invited to speak at the Oxford Union

* Georgina Beyer discusses New Zealand's LGBTQI+ history ahead of Auckland Pride Festival



Scott Kennedy, a friend, released a statement on Monday afternoon saying Beyer had died at 3.30pm in hospice care.

”Georgie was surrounded by her nearest and dearest 24/7 over the past week, she accepted what was happening, was cracking jokes and had a twinkle in her eye, right until the final moment,” he said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Beyer was a “very influential and trailblazing Member of Parliament”.

He said she had made a lasting impression on Parliament.

Monique Ford/Stuff Georgina Beyer died on March 6 in hospice care.

“Georgina has blazed a trail.”

As well as being a politician and activist, Beyer played many roles across her 65 years.

She had been a district councillor, a sex worker, actor and drag queen.

Beyer (Te Āti Awa, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Porou) was mayor of Carterton from 1995 to 2000 and MP for Wairarapa for three terms after being elected in 1999. By her own admission, she may not have been the most outstanding politician, but she is bloody proud of the campaigns for the Civil Union Bill and the Prostitution Reform Bill, both of which she supported, and for delivering on promises to her constituents.

Labour’s Northcote MP Shanan Halbert, who is also the chairperson of the party’s rainbow caucus, said the caucus was “deeply saddened” by news of Beyer’s death.

“She was a trailblazer in the rainbow community for providing a voice and leadership to our community as the world’s first openly transgender MP,” he said.

“She was a champion of human rights and gender identity, and will be greatly missed, not only in the rainbow community, but across New Zealand.”

Former Labour minister and United Future leader Peter Dunne described Beyer on Twitter as a “genuine, committed trailblazer, who will be missed”.

While MP for Wairarapa under Helen Clark's Labour government she attended a reunion at Wellesley College, the boys-only school in Lower Hutt. On arrival she, along with all the other 'old boys', was escorted into the hall by a pupil.

The kid escorting her wasn't sure what to make of this rather glamorous middle-aged woman. An old girl?

"I leaned over and told him, 'Don't worry, you're the only one with an MP, the rest are all public servants’.”