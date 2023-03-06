Live: Former MP Georgina Beyer remembered as trailblazer politician and activist

17:58, Mar 06 2023
Former MP Georgina Beyer was a vocal activist for LGBTQI rights.
Monique Ford/Stuff
On Monday it was confirmed that Georgina Beyer, the world's first openly transgender MP, had died.

 