Yeah, Nah: Should childcare be free in New Zealand?

The cost of childcare is back in the political spotlight after National’s Christopher Luxon used his State of the Nation speech to promise childcare rebates for any family earning less than $180,000.

Former Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern had kicked off the debate in 2022, saying more families would receive subsidised childcare this year under Labour, in an attempt to tackle the rising cost of living.

Both parties’ policies are focused on reducing costs through subsidies, but neither has promised to make early childhood education fees free, as is the case for primary schools, colleges, and the first year of tertiary study.

Treasury analysis estimated that expanding free fees to 2-year-olds, and increasing it from 20 to 25 hours per week, would cost an extra $1.05 billion per year.

