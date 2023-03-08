Minister's warning as another public service chair questioned over political commentary

Former Labour MP Ruth Dyson, who is now the Deputy Chair of FENZ leaves a Select Committee meeting this morning.

The deputy chairperson of the EQC and Fire and Emergency, Ruth Dyson says she hadn’t read the rules saying public service board members should act with political impartiality.

She’s the latest public service board member to face scrutiny over their political commentary.

With a number of senior leaders now implicated in questions around neutrality, Public Service Minister Andrew Little has issued a warning to all of them.

National is criticising the Public Service Commission of not playing a greater role in stamping out a “culture of political bias” in senior public servants, but the commissioner, Peter Hughes, says it’s not their job to be “the comment police”.

Dyson, a Labour MP of 27 years who is now the deputy chairperson of the EQC and Fire and Emergency NZ, had to defend herself against accusations she was not politically neutral in her role.

On Twitter, she describes herself as: “Former Labour Member of NZ Parliament. Still Labour.” Leaving Parliament on Wednesday, she said she would “reflect” on her social media presentation.

Dyson said she did not read the code of conduct as she "didn't think about it" and did not think signing or agreeing to it was a process board members went through. If she wished she had read it, Dyson said, "no".

National Party public service spokesperson Simeon Brown also directed Hughes to posts from Dyson made in February, where she made comments about Christopher Luxon’s speech.

“Oh no. It sounds like some cruel junior staffer gave Mr Luxon the wrong speech,” Dyson wrote on February 5.

Dyson told reporters it was “an assumption that is incorrect” that she was not politically neutral.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former Labour MP Ruth Dyson.

Asked how she was politically neutral with a Twitter account saying, “Still Labour”, Dyson replied: “You are entitled to have political opinions, that's how they're expressed,” she said.

Dyson said the induction days for boards were “pretty rigorous”, when asked if guidance for political neutrality was clear.

“There's a lot that you get told. And that's not a big part of it.”

Brown said there was a culture of political bias in senior public servants.

“She’s a senior politician. She is someone who knows how this place runs.

“It's frankly appalling that she hadn't read the code of conduct. She's now going to reflect on something which is blatantly a breach of the code of conduct. She should resign.”

Brown said the Public Service Commission has a “far greater role to actually make sure it's overseeing this”.

“They are the watchdog for the New Zealand public and taxpayers to ensure that political neutrality is followed. They have a greater role to actually play here.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Simeon Brown criticises former Labour MP Ruth Dyson, who is now the Deputy Chair of FENZ.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed another former Labour minister-turned-public service leader, Steve Maharey, had offered his resignation after writing opinion columns for the Sunday Star-Times.

Asked it was a blind spot of the Public Service Commission to not have picked up Maharey's column, Hughes said it was not their job to monitor comments of senior board members.

Maharey had been writing opinion columns for some time, although both Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon said they were unaware. He dobbed himself into Hughes on Saturday, the commissioner said, and then also contacted the relevant ministers. He is chairperson of the ACC and Pharmac, reporting to Peeni Henare and Ayesha Verrall.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Steve Maharey is the chairperson of Pharmac and ACC.

Verrall said Maharey offered his resignation, but she said his situation was far different to that of former Health NZ boss Rob Campbell, whom she sacked over political neutrality concerns.

Campbell’s sacking sparked greater focus on the political commentary of public service leaders.

Verrall said he crossed a line that Maharey had not, but she was expecting to receive advice from the commission on Wednesday.

“With Mr Campbell, he called the Leader of the Opposition 'stupid' and he implied his policies were racist. While he apologised to me, he then doubled down on those criticisms in the press. Mr Maharey has reached out and been contrite. We will take the advice from the Public Service Commissioner,” Verrall said on Tuesday morning.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rob Campbell was sacked as chairperson of the EPA and Health NZ.

Hughes said it was, "timely and appropriate” to remind board members of the expectations around impartiality.

"By in large, people are pretty clear about the rules. But we do live in a social media age. Where the boundaries between your public and private personas are not as clear as they used to be.”

Little directed Hughes to remind chairs and chief executives around political neutrality, after questions were raised around neutrality after Campbell was sacked.

Highes did not expect to have more cases raised, in light of expectations being reinforced.