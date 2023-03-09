Newsable today: Mystery UberEats, the full-fat comeback, renters' rights and tall people at gigs

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Good morning and a very happy Thursday to all and sundry.

What a yarn to kick off: the Auckland man who’s been bombarded with anonymous UberEats deliveries over the past couple of days, none of which he ordered himself – more than 30 in total. Sounds great, but the trouble is they’re not really up his alley: no KFC, lots of bubble tea and beef jerky and even the odd tampon.

Australia’s national dairy industry body says full fat milk sales have jumped 10% over the past decade, making up 71% of dairy milk sales last year – nutritionist Clare Turnbull joins us to chat about why.

Another page in the brimming ‘renting sucks’ manuscript: a man living in Waihi Beach has had his sunshine and his view cut off by a neighbouring garage, and he had no say in the matter. Trouble is, the garage’s owner dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s, and he doesn’t have much recourse.

And lastly, tall people: they earn more money, they supposedly have healthier hearts … maybe it’s time to take them down a peg or two. So, should we force them to stand at the back of concert halls?

