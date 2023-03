Tamati Coffey is the Labour MP for the Waiariki electorate, which includes Taupo and Rotorua.

Labour list MP Tāmati Coffey has announced he won’t stand for re-election.

Coffey first entered Parliament in 2017, winning the seat of Waiariki, which he lost in 2020.

He said he was retiring to spend more time with his newborn baby.

“After the birth of our second child, I’ve reprioritised where I want to put my energy and that’s into our two kids, Tūtānekai and Taitimu,” Coffey said in a statement.

MORE TO COME.