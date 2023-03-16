Crown Law considered prosecuting Stuart Nash for on-air comments about shooting of police officer

Stuart Nash still remains the minister in several other roles.

Attorney General David Parker stepped in to reprimand former police minister Stuart Nash, years ago, after he made public comments about an ongoing police investigation.

In 2020, Nash went on Newstalk ZB and commented about the investigation into the murder of police constable Matthew Hunt.

Nash was the police minister at the time, but he lost that role in November 2020 – after he was warned about his commentary. He lost his job as police minister again on Wednesday, for making more comments about a trial on air.

Asked on Wednesday if he knew of any similar incidents from Nash, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he received “assurances” from Nash it was a one-off.

The latest revelation comes amid growing pressure from the Opposition for Nash to lose all of his other ministerial portfolios: economic development, fisheries and forestry. Both Nash and Hipkins say he will remain a minister, just not of police.

Both ACT and National called for Nash to be sacked as a minister, saying he’d broken rules everyone in Cabinet should be following.

In 2020, Nash was speaking to Mike Hosking on-air about the arrest of Eli Epiha for the shooting. At the time, Epiha had not been found guilty of murder. Nash said: “Let’s hope this guy has many years in jail to contemplate what he’s done”.

1 NEWS Stuart Nash's resignation comes after claims of improper interference in a case.

The Solicitor General, Una Jagose​, wrote to Parker, saying Crown Law had considered prosecuting Nash for contempt of court. But after Parker “reprimanded” Nash for his comments, the Solicitor-General opted not to pursue legal action against the then police minister.

A member of the Crown Counsel Criminal Team then wrote to a member of the public, who had complained about Nash’s commentary.

“Although the Solicitor‐General decided not to prosecute Minister Nash, that does not mean that she condoned his comments,” the lawyer said.

“She recommended to the Attorney‐General that he speak to Minister Nash directly to convey that his comments were unacceptable and remind him not to make public comment on cases before the courts.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Attorney General David Parker reprimanded former Police Minister Stuart Nash in 2020.

Hipkins confirmed the incident took place in 2020, but said it “was in the past”.

“Minister Nash has already lost his prized Police portfolio and knows he’s on notice over any future serious errors of judgement,” he said, in a statement.

“The Attorney-General was asked by the Solicitor-General to speak to Minister Nash to convey that his comments were unacceptable.

“The Attorney-General did that and the Solicitor-General considered the matter resolved to her satisfaction.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Stuart Nash announced, on Wednesday, that Stuart Nash was no longer minister of police.

Hipkins said Nash’s most recent comments, criticising a judge’s ruling and admitting to encouraging Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to appeal the ruling, were “a serious error of judgement”.

ACT leader David Seymour said Nash appeared “unrepentant for his breach” from 2020, as he made a similar error this week.

“The prime minister cannot have confidence in him after this. He needs to go from all of his portfolios,” Seymour said.

National Party acting leader Nicola Willis pushed Hipkins to sack Nash from Cabinet.

“This revelation proves that yesterday's outburst was not a one-off. Mr Nash has form: he has shown a pattern of bad judgement and a dismissive attitude to Cabinet rules,” she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Nash vowed to continue working in his other ministerial roles.