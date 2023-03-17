Former National leader Todd Muller to step down at election

The former National Party leader speaks about the mental turmoil that cost him a job he'd coveted. (Interview first published in March, 2021)

Former National Party leader Todd Muller will step down at the next election.

Muller is MP for the Bay of Plenty. In a statement on Friday morning, he said he would not re-contest the seat or seek a list position with the National Party.

“In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had,” he said.

Muller led the National Party for a short time in 2020, ahead of that year’s election, with Nikki Kaye as his deputy. But his leadership lasted just 53 days.

READ MORE:

* Christopher Luxon demotes Judith Collins off front bench in first reshuffle

* Judith Collins says Todd Muller's future in National is a 'matter for caucus'

* The best and the rest: Stuff's 2020 political awards



After stepping down, he discussed how the job had led him to have a breakdown. He sought mental health assistance to restart as an MP, and picked up other portfolios in the National caucus. He has been the spokesperson for climate change and agriculture.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former National Party leader Todd Muller will leave Parliament at the election.

He said panic attacks and anxiety had littered his leadership.

In his statement on Friday, Muller said it had been his childhood dream to be an MP.

“When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all.”

He said he could not commit to serving another three years as the MP for Bay of Plenty.

National’s mental health spokesperson Matt Doocey said he was “proud” of Muller.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Todd Muller led the National Party for 53 days ahead of the 2020 election.

“I know how tough this decision was for him. Todd and I entered politics together in 2014 and we’ve become great mates. Todd has been a brave advocate for mental health by sharing his own personal mental health issues,” Doocey said.

National’s leader Christopher Luxon thanked Muller for his work.

“Todd gives 110% of himself to whatever he does. I wish him and his family all the very best for the future,” he said.

He said Todd McClay would take the agriculture portfolio. Simon Watts would take over climate change.