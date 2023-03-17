Stuart Nash demoted, but stays in Cabinet and on final warning, PM says

PM Chris Hipkins says Stuart Nash is on his final warning, after another incident has come to light about his behaviour.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he's demoted Stuart Nash to bottom of Cabinet and put him on a "final warning".

Nash has kept his other ministerial roles, despite a third historic issue emerging which Hipkins said on Friday “dented” his confidence in the minister.

Hipkins said Nash admitted he breached the Cabinet Manual in 2020, when he directly advocated to MBIE on behalf of a Hawke’s Bay medical worker who was having trouble with Immigration NZ.

He was not the immigration minister, and therefore the correct process would have been to raise an issue with the minister – not take matters into his own hands.

However, amid growing pressure from the Opposition to sack Nash as a minister, Hipkins opted to keep Nash in Cabinet on Friday. During a hastily arrange press conference, the prime minister said Nash would retain his forestry, fisheries and economic development portfolios.

Nash resigned as police minister on Wednesday. Speaking to media earlier in the week, he criticised a judge’s ruling and admitting to encouraging Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to appeal the ruling. MPs aren’t meant to criticise the judiciary and ministers have no control over police prosecutions.

Hipkins said there was “a clear pattern” of Nash breaking convention, but said he hadn’t done so for personal gain. He said all the instances he knew of had been in the past, but said more severe consequences would face Nash if he stepped over the line again.

“I have decided the appropriate penalty is to demote Stuart Nash and place him on a final warning,” Hipkins said.

“This latest instance demonstrates a pattern of behaviour which does not reach the standard I expect from ministers.”

National leader Christopher Luxon said he would have sacked Nash already. On Thursday, after Nash resigned as police minister, it emerged he’d made a similar on-air blunder in 2020.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, he commented about the investigation into the murder of police constable Matthew Hunt. Eli Epiha had been arrested, but had not been found guilty. Nash said: “Let’s hope this guy has many years in jail to contemplate what he’s done”.

The Solicitor General considered prosecuting him for contempt of court, but opted not to after assurances from Attorney General David Parker that Nash had been warned not to speak about cases before the court. She said she was satisfied the issue had been dealt with after Parker formally reprimanded him.

Hipkins said Parker hadn’t told him about the 2020 incident, and he said Jacinda Ardern didn’t recall it either.

Hipkins said it "would have been useful” had Parker told him about it before Nash resigned as police minister on Wednesday. He said Parker "clearly" did not recall it at an appropriate time to alert him to it.