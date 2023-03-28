Ankit Bansal selected as National’s candidate in Palmerston North

Ankit Bansal has been selected as Nationalâs candidate in Palmerston North for the general election.

Procurement professional Ankit Bansal has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Palmerston North for the 2023 general election.

He will take on incumbent Labour MP Tangi Utikere.

Bansal, 34, was born in India and moved to New Zealand 10 years ago and has lived in Palmerston North for five years.

He was involved in advocating for split migrant families during Covid-19 border closures.

Bansal has a bachelor of business administration from Punjabi University, where he also gained a master of business administration.

He has also completed a procurement diploma and has worked in several procurement roles in New Zealand and India.

Bansal said in a statement people in Palmerston North were living with the results of Labour’s economic mismanagement, whether that was through local median rents being $175 higher than in 2017 or mortgage repayments skyrocketing due to record interest rates.

“People here don’t know where they’re going to find hundreds of dollars more every week before they even try to fill up the shopping trolley or the car.

“National will stop Labour’s wasteful spending and strengthen our economy so we can reduce the cost of living.”

He said the National Party would support families with the cost of childcare and back people in Palmerston North to get ahead.

“Education is the key to a better life and our new teaching the basics brilliantly will give our kids the skills they need to succeed by prioritising reading, writing and maths. People in Palmerston North are aspirational and I’ll always back policies which will help them get ahead.”

Another issue often raised with him in Palmerston North was crime.

“People say they feel less safe now than they did a few years ago and police data backs this up. In 2022 the number of victimisations in Manawatū, including theft, burglary and assault, was more than 25% higher than it was in 2017. It’s time to change our approach.”

He said National backed the police to tackle gang crime and the party would increase consequences for serious young offenders and set them on a more productive path with military academies.

“Palmerston North is home to so many innovative, creative and hardworking people. I love living here and I’ll be working hard to meet as many locals as I can in the run-up to this year’s election to earn the right to represent them in Chris Luxon’s National team.”