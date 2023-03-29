New police plan to keep officers safe, amid rising firearms use

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Police Minister Ginny Andersen launch the new Tactical Response Model at a demonstration.

Police will take the Tactical Response Model nationwide, bringing in new training and resources – including firearms and dogs – to deal with potentially violent or hostile clashes.

Justice campaigners say the new model appears to get the balance right between keeping police and vulnerable communities, such as Māori and Pasifika, safe.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said he had received $200 million to invest in the new programme, which would bring in 245 additional police staff.

In 2021, the Government provided $15 million to trial the model. It saw teams of uniformed police get easier access to firearms, to support the armed offenders squad. There was also new training for the officers.

The trial started in response to an increasing number of threats directed at officers, organised crime, gangs and the murder of Constable Matthew Hunt. Hunt was shot and killed in 2020 after conducting a routine traffic stop.

The new model would see joint teams of specialist officers responding to call-outs where police believed a gun might be present.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Police Minister Ginny Andersen joined Andrew Coster to see a Tactical Response Model training.

“If we know that, for example, a vehicle might be carrying a firearm, I would expect to see firstly that they're calling on a tactical dog team, which is a new innovation in this model, and a ... tactical operator, who is AOS trained,” Coster said.

He said there had been an increased willingness from offenders to use violence against police.

“We've seen a greater willingness to use firearms against police, and a greater range of incidents firearms had to be used by police. And that is something that we need our people to be equipped for,” he said.

The Tactical Response Model also followed an earlier trial, rolling out roving armed response teams. Coster said this was not an attempt to bring those teams back.

Coster said the new model would lead to less force being used, and fewer injuries. In the trial, he said they’d used less force and received fewer complaints.

“There's a real focus on tactical communication and to the extent possible, resolving issues that way,” Coster said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police officers participate in more training as part of a new Tactical Response Model.

Police showed Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Police Minister Ginny Andersen an example of the new training police officers would have to complete. It involved attempting to negotiate with a suspect who was refusing to leave their house.

The executive director of Just Speak, Aphiphany Forward-Taua (Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Hinerangi, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Porou, Whānau-ā-Apanui), cautiously welcomed the model.

“I think further training for frontline staff is really important. I think that the overall tactical response model is important for the safety of police officers,” she said.

However, she said it was important to understand that police caught justice issues at the bottom of the cliff and more focus needed to be placed on prevention measures.

“We've got to think about the proportionality and the development of this model.”

“What the purpose is of it, and whether or not it's actually addressing the key justice issues and the key equity issues that exist in our society that contribute to justice outcomes.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Just Speak director Aphiphany Forward-Taua is cautiously optimistic about the Tactical Response Model.

Alongside the model, Forward-Taua wanted to see further investment in community-led responses and initiatives.

Andersen said she wanted to focus on “addressing the underlying drivers of crime”, and would look into providing greater support for marae partnerships and community-led programmes focused on reducing crime. She said the results from Te Pae Oranga, a tikanga led approach to stopping repeat offending, was proving successful, and she wanted to increase access to it.