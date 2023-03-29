PM Chris Hipkins and police reveal details for new Tactical Response Model

Police bosses and ministers have detailed plans to roll out the new Tactical Response Model.

In 2021, the Government provided $15 million to trial the model. It saw teams of uniformed police get easier access to firearms, to support the Armed Offenders Squad.

At the time, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster insisted was not a return of the controversial Armed Response Teams.

Coster, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Police Minister Ginny Andersen announced details for the future of the Tactical Response Model at a news conference on Wednesday morning.