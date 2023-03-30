Green Party announces candidates for Palmerston North, Rangitīkei

Green Party list MP Teanau Tuiono will stand again in the Palmerston North seat at this year’s election.

The Green Party has selected Teanau Tuiono again as its candidate in the Palmerston North electorate for this year’s general election and new candidate John Cockrem for Rangitīkei.

A list MP, former Palmerston North City Council mayoral candidate Tuiono was stoked to be running again.

“I’m looking forward to standing in Palmy in the October election. This election will be about climate and inequality, and we feel these things deeply here in the Manawatū, as we do elsewhere across Aotearoa.

“It’s a privilege to stand for election in the place where I live, where my children have been to school and to use my voice in the campaign to support the diverse communities I am connected to in the electorate.

“The Green Party has solutions to protect our climate, restore nature and end poverty in Aotearoa. This can only happen with more Green MPs in Parliament.”

Labour’s Tangi Utikere is the incumbent in Palmerston North and National recently announced Ankit Bansal as its new candidate.

In Rangitīkei, the party has selected first-time candidate Cockrem to stand in the sprawling electorate, which spans from Shannon to Taumarunui and takes in Feilding and Ashhurst.

Based in Palmerston North, Cockrem is a professor whose research involves community groups around Aotearoa.

“I’m delighted to have been selected to stand for the Green Party in Rangitīkei and to bring my experience and green values to a crucial election for our natural environment,” he said.

SUPPLIED The Green Party has announced John Cockrem as its candidate for Rangitikei

“I am looking forward to meeting people throughout the electorate and hearing about local issues and concerns, then working to find ways to help with these issues.”

“I will be asking Rangitīkei voters to give their party vote to the Greens, which will bring Green candidates into government, and give a stronger voice to the Green vision.”

A big focus of Cockrem’s work is advocacy for the kororā (little penguin) and working alongside community groups, iwi and Napier Port to protect the birds.

For the past two years, he has supported residents and mana whenua on Waiheke Island in their opposition to a marina being built on a penguin colony.

The sitting National MP in Rangitīkei, Ian McKelvie, is retiring at this election and Suze Redmayne is the party’s new candidate.