'Havoc and disaster': Chinese ambassador condemns US democracy in letter to NZ MPs

Wang Xiaolong sent the 38-page letter to New Zealand MPs ahead of the US-led democracy summit.

China’s ambassador to New Zealand has penned an angry 36-page letter to Kiwi MPs railing against American democracy on the eve of President Joe Biden’s address to the United States’ democracy summit.

Despite Chinese President Xi Jinping publicly reining in his diplomats and curbing their often hostile approach to diplomacy, Wang Xiaolong has sent an 11,300-word document to numerous MPs saying it was a report on how the US was a failed model of democracy.

Titled One Should Not Impose on Others What Himself Does Not Desire - Some Observations on Democracy, it accuses the US of trying to split the world into two camps of democracies and non-democracies.

The US did this, the letter claims, by issuing annual report cards on human rights conditions around the world and organising the Summit for Democracy, which Biden will address on Thursday (NZT). It also follows last week’s visit to Beijing by New Zealand’s Foreign Minister, Nanaia Mahuta.

“As a Chinese saying goes, it’s inappropriate not to reciprocate,” Wang wrote. The ambassador included in his letter a copy of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s report titled The State of Democracy in the United States: 2022.

The document contains critiques of US foreign policy from around the world, including quoting Belarusian state media. Belarus is a vassal state to Russia and supports Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Russian leader began just days after striking a no-limits partnership with China’s Xi.

“It reveals not only American democracy in chaos at home but also the havoc and disaster the US has brought by peddling and imposing its democracy around the world,” Wang said of the report.

He claimed there were different styles of democracy and that China’s system of governance was an example of one.

“There is no single model of a democratic political system that is applicable to all,” Wang wrote.

“The way democracy is manifested in a specific country is the result of choices made by its own people on the basis of its own national realities.”

CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta met Chinese politburo foreign affairs director Wang Yi in Beijing, China last week.

It is one of about 10 letters sent by the Chinese embassy to New Zealand MPs in the past six months and follows recent dispatches about AUKUS and trade.

Simon O’Connor, an opposition MP with the National Party, received the email and said while the embassy was welcome to write what it wanted, it was “a bit rich to say that democracy is held in common”.

“I think the letter will have limited effect and ... remind New Zealand’s members of parliament that China is wanting to persist in asserting its view in the Pacific,” he said.

Luke De Pulford, the spokesman for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China – a cross-party international organisation comprising MPs from 27 legislatures including Australia – said the letter was ultimately counter-productive.

“Say what you want about Beijing’s diplomats, they’re not boring,” De Pulford told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

“Can you imagine an Australian or British ambassador sending Chinese politicians a patronising 40-page screed? The whole thing reads like a high school kid joined a cult and got carried away trying to persuade his friends to join.

“Between the vitriol of the wolf warriors and the unhinged propagandising of these letters, Beijing is giving us a masterclass in bad diplomacy.”

Bruce Mackay/Stuff/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will address the summit.

The virtual US-led Summit for Democracy is being co-hosted by Costa Rica, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea and Zambia and will feature New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during a session on advancing technology for democracy.

It will include 120 countries, civil groups and tech companies but some human rights groups have criticised the US for not doing enough to pressure countries on their rights records or show promised improvements, and say that the war in Ukraine has enfeebled the West’s ability to remain strong on the issue.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a virtual panel ahead of the summit that Biden had launched the gathering in his first year in office to examine the future of democracy which was “at an inflection point”.

“Worldwide, we see autocrats violating human rights and suppressing fundamental freedoms [...] and we see authoritarian regimes reaching beyond their borders to coerce free and open societies through increasingly aggressive, revisionist foreign policies.”